The Kerala State Lotteries Department has officially published the Bhagyathara BT-73 lottery results for September 28, 2026. The draw features a top prize of Rupees one crore alongside multiple other prize categories. Participants are advised to carefully verify their ticket numbers against the official winning list.

The Kerala Lottery Department has published the Bhagyathara BT-73 lottery result for September 28, 2026. The much-awaited result is now available for lottery participants who purchased tickets for Monday’s draw. The Bhagyathara lottery is conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, with thousands of participants hoping to win one of the prizes announced under the draw.

The Bhagyathara BT-73 draw was scheduled to take place on September 28 at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore, making it one of the major attractions for ticket holders. Several other prizes are also offered across different categories, giving participants multiple opportunities to win.

Also Read: Kerala Bhagyathara BT-73 Lottery Result Today (September 28): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-73 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – BB814615

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 814615

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – BG977056

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – BC914492

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0026, 0817, 0855, 1107, 2546, 3201, 3227, 3492, 3563, 3994, 4097, 5311, 6333, 6671, 7412, 7834, 8016, 9161, 9472

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 1460, 3507, 4602, 5159, 7972, 9128

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0050, 0176, 0381, 0424, 1070, 1121, 1411, 1961, 2529, 3035, 3075, 4009, 4168, 4256, 4612, 5925, 6843, 6901, 7092, 7405, 7670, 8866, 9041, 9410, 9660

7th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 – TBA

The results have now been published, and ticket holders can check their ticket numbers against the winning numbers announced for the BT-73 draw. Participants should carefully verify their complete ticket number, series and prize category before claiming any prize. The official result details include the winning numbers for the various prize categories, along with the corresponding prize amounts.

Winning numbers for the different prize categories can be updated here once verified from the published result. Ticket holders are advised to retain their original tickets safely, as the ticket is required for claiming a prize. Winners must also follow the Kerala State Lotteries Department's prescribed procedures and deadlines for prize claims.

The Bhagyathara BT-73 result is especially significant for participants who purchased tickets ahead of the September 28 draw. Those who did not win the top prize should also check the complete list carefully, as prizes are distributed across multiple categories.

As the results have been officially published, participants can now check their tickets and confirm whether they have won a prize in the Bhagyathara BT-73 lottery. The complete winning-number list and prize-wise details can be added above for readers to conveniently verify their tickets.

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