The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Samrudhi SM-74 draw held on Sunday, September 27, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, along with various other cash prizes and rewards.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the Samrudhi SM-74 draw results on Sunday, September 27. The main prize is Rs 1 crore and there are many other monetary incentives. The draw has thousands of players waiting across the state.

First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore

The main attraction of the Samrudhi SM-74 draw is the jackpot of Rs 1 crore. The participants are advised to check their ticket numbers with the official result published by Kerala Lottery Department.

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-74 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - MS 495441

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All series with number 495441

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000 - MO 139598

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 - MU 365049

4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 0699, 0716, 1041, 1384, 1976, 2310, 2820, 3581, 4134, 4924, 6580, 6742, 6854, 7397, 7599, 7698, 8559, 9116, 9776

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 1292, 2079, 2920, 3577, 7922, 8725

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 1048, 1069, 1508, 1530, 1672, 1811, 2569, 2923, 3275, 3806, 3948, 4119, 5056, 6316, 6415, 6513, 6976, 8174, 8429, 8861, 9478, 9604, 9686, 9712, 9859

7th Prize: ₹500 - 0269, 0316, 0344, 0497, 0535, 0764, 0767, 0984, 1430, 1675, 1685, 1924, 2038, 2116, 2150, 2292, 2469, 2482, 2522, 2529, 2599, 2778, 2858, 3009, 3107, 3116, 3187, 3243, 3286, 3646, 3754, 4132, 4590, 4602, 4621, 5004, 5401, 5633, 5643, 5979, 5985, 6002, 6122, 6304, 6410, 6648, 6664, 6757, 6759, 6762, 6852, 7051, 7106, 7204, 7455, 7633, 7794, 7905, 7986, 7994, 8180, 8515, 8578, 8611, 8658, 8684, 8827, 9007, 9073, 9299, 9465, 9764, 9814, 9825, 9855, 9881

8th Prize: ₹200 - 0503, 0582, 0836, 0940, 1059, 1199, 1219, 1231, 1246, 1280, 1330, 1547, 1571, 2000, 2004, 2133, 2179, 2240, 2313, 2330, 2344, 2348, 2455, 2501, 2631, 2643, 2701, 2721, 3011, 3361, 3791, 3855, 3989, 4093, 4311, 4320, 4502, 4566, 4693, 4877, 4887, 4943, 5189, 5261, 5383, 5612, 5641, 5661, 5691, 5697, 5972, 6121, 6138, 6238, 6727, 6729, 6803, 6846, 6875, 6968, 7102, 7395, 7400, 7513, 7640, 7728, 7760, 7830, 7892, 8115, 8137, 8295, 8333, 8339, 8376, 8480, 8522, 8548, 8602, 8659, 8746, 8814, 8849, 8916, 9234, 9264, 9282, 9292, 9461, 9477, 9702, 9743

9th Prize: ₹100 - 0021, 0024, 0025, 0229, 0302, 0350, 0671, 0859, 1154, 1441, 1520, 1617, 1633, 1750, 1797, 1842, 1889, 2063, 2131, 2225, 2261, 2387, 2533, 2588, 2691, 2694, 2775, 2972, 3111, 3118, 3137, 3387, 3436, 3890, 3928, 3941, 4046, 4082, 4196, 4283, 4380, 4609, 4643, 4959, 5061, 5370, 5392, 5403, 5469, 5802, 6331, 6406, 6514, 6577, 6589, 6892, 6945, 6981, 7015, 7144, 7305, 7816, 7827, 7832, 8183, 8296, 8299, 8355, 8482, 8519, 8591, 8637, 9059, 9146, 9220, 9240, 9308, 9323, 9342, 9375, 9441, 9579, 9734, 9911, 9917, 9930, 9987

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

The winners can claim the prize by submitting the original winning ticket along with identity proof and other documents to the designated Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.

The participants are advised to cross-check their ticket numbers with the official result issued by the Kerala Lottery Department.

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

Lottery players can verify their ticket numbers by using:

- Kerala State Lotteries Department's official website - Official Kerala Lottery result gazette - Official publications of lottery results - Licensed lottery dealers

Winners should check their winning tickets against the official results before claiming their prizes.

Also Read: Kerala Samrudhi SM-74 Lottery Result Today (September 27): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

(Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes, the website does not support gambling.)If you get the SM-74 winning numbers, send them to me and I can insert and format all the prize numbers directly.