The Kerala State Lottery Department will conduct the Bhagyathara BT-73 draw on Monday, September 28, 2026, at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants are currently awaiting the live results. Ticket holders must keep their original tickets safe and avoid unverified online numbers.

The Kerala Lottery Result for Monday, September 28, is eagerly awaited as the state lottery department is set to conduct the Bhagyathara BT-73 draw today. Lottery enthusiasts who purchased tickets for the latest Bhagyathara draw can follow the live result updates and check the winning numbers once they are officially announced. The draw is scheduled for 3 PM on September 28, 2026.

The Bhagyathara lottery is part of Kerala State Lotteries’ regular weekly draw schedule. Monday’s draw carries the series number BT-73, following the previous Bhagyathara draw, BT-72. The official winning numbers are yet to be announced, so ticket holders will need to wait until the draw is completed before checking whether they have won a prize.

The Kerala lottery draw is conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, with the results subsequently published for ticket holders to verify. The results generally include winning numbers across different prize categories, including the first prize and other lower-tier prizes.

For participants waiting for the Bhagyathara BT-73 result, this page will provide updates as soon as the winning numbers are released. Until the official results are available, ticket holders should keep their original tickets safely and avoid relying on unofficial or unverified numbers circulating online.

After the draw, winners are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially published Kerala lottery results. The winning ticket should also be preserved for the prize-claim process. The published results and the Kerala Government Gazette should be used for final verification.

Bhagyathara BT-73 lottery results are yet to be announced. Check this page for live updates following the 3 PM draw, including the winning numbers and prize-wise results once they are officially released.