Police arrested four men for throwing explosives at two houses in Sarkara Puthukkari, Chirayinkeezhu. An NRI gave the contract for the attack over a property dispute. The gang attacked the wrong house first. Police caught the hiding suspects using CCTV footage.

Thiruvananthapuram: Police arrested four men for throwing explosives at two houses in Sarkara Puthukkari, Chirayinkeezhu. The arrested men are Rajith (33), Kiran (29), and Ajeesh (37) from Menamkulam, along with Vaishnav (30) from Keezhattingal Nediyavila. The gang threw explosives at former Chirayinkeezhu Grama Panchayat member Beeja Suresh's house and a nearby house belonging to Vijayan a few days ago. The attackers wore helmets and raincoats during the incident. Police tracked them down using CCTV footage. Both houses suffered damages in the attack.

Kannur: Woman Attacked Inside Home As Neighbour Allegedly Sets House Ablaze!

An NRI named Satheesan gave the contract for the attack because of a property dispute with Vijayan, police officers said. The gang confessed that they attacked the former panchayat member's house first by mistake. Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP Prasanthan received a secret tip about the gang. Based on this, a police team led by Attingal DySP Ajichandran Nair caught the suspects. They were hiding in a house at Vangalammukku. The arrest team included Chirayinkeezhu SHO Abhilash, SI Ansar, GSIs Sreekumar and Sanil Kumar, and CPOs Binu, Ramnath, Sreejith, Abhilash, and Vishnu. The court remanded the accused after police produced them.

Alappuzha: Drunken Fight Ends In Murder After Man Throws Stone At Friend! Read On