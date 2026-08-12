Police have arrested two men in Malappuram for a shocking crime. They allegedly threatened a young man with a gun, stole his phone, and then leaked his private photos to his friends and family on Instagram.

Malappuram: The Tirur police have arrested two men for a brazen crime where they threatened a young man at gunpoint, snatched his mobile phone, and then circulated his private photos on social media. The arrested men are Sadiq (32) from Pariyapuram and Fasil (32) from Pattaruparamba.

The whole incident happened on the 10th of last month. The victim was sitting at a club in Alathiyur when the two accused approached him. They asked him to help them find a friend. The young man tried calling the friend, but the call didn't go through. That's when the accused suddenly pulled out a gun, snatched his mobile phone, and forced him to give them the unlock code.

POCSO Case: Man Acquitted After Spending 82 Days Behind Bars

Before leaving, they threatened him, saying he would face consequences if he dared to complain to the police. Later, they used his phone to send his private photos to his friends and relatives through Instagram.

Police said that one of the accused, Sadiq, is a history-sheeter with several cases registered against him at the Tanur, Parappanangadi, and Thenhipalam police stations. The investigation team that nabbed the duo was led by Inspector Anilkumar T. Meppally and included SIs Sujith and Naseer, ASI Sanoj, and other officers like Indrajith, Shemith Lal, Tony, Ananthu, and Shinson.

Kochi Crime: Assault Case Takes Twist With MP's Home Trespass! Read Details