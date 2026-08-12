Good news for travellers! The KSRTC Volvo bus service between Alappuzha and Bengaluru is starting again. For now, it will run on alternate days. The bus is quite comfy, with semi-sleeper seats, air suspension, and even a toilet. You can book tickets online or through their new WhatsApp service.

Thiruvananthapuram: Great news for people travelling between Kerala and Bengaluru! The KSRTC is bringing back its popular Volvo Executive Class AC semi-sleeper bus service from Alappuzha to Bengaluru. Transport Minister C.P. John confirmed that the service will kick off on August 16.

This decision came after MP K.C. Venugopal pushed for the service, which had been stopped earlier, to be restarted. To mark the occasion, Mr. Venugopal himself will flag off the first bus at a function in Alappuzha at 5:30 PM. Online bookings have already started for what promises to be a safe and much more comfortable journey.

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For now, the service will operate on alternate days. The bus will leave Alappuzha at 5:30 PM, travel through Vyttila, Thrissur Mannuthy Bypass, Palakkad Chandranagar, Coimbatore L&T Bypass, and Salem, reaching Bengaluru at 5:55 AM the next morning. The return bus will leave Bengaluru at 8:00 PM and reach Alappuzha at 8:00 AM, following the same route. For a comfortable ride, the bus is fitted with semi-sleeper seats, air suspension, and a toilet.

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Booking Tickets via WhatsApp

Booking your ticket is a breeze. You can visit KSRTC's official website for more information and to book your seats. On top of that, KSRTC has launched a new WhatsApp booking system to make things even faster and simpler. Just send a message to the official WhatsApp number 9447071021. You don't need to download any special app or register. You can choose your route, date, service, and seat, and then pay online. Once you're done, your e-ticket and PNR details will be sent right to the same WhatsApp chat.