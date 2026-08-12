A regular KSRTC bus journey from Kozhikode to Guruvayur turned into a race against time after a five-year-old boy suffered a seizure. The bus staff showed amazing presence of mind and rushed the child to a hospital by diverting the bus itself.

In Malappuram, a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus turned into a makeshift ambulance, rushing to a hospital to get timely medical help for a five-year-old boy who had a seizure during the journey.

Locals and hospital staff at a private hospital in Tanur Moolakkal were first left confused and then amazed. They saw a KSRTC bus, with its lights flashing and horn blaring, speeding into the hospital premises with all its passengers. The reason for the emergency soon became clear. Thanks to this quick thinking, five-year-old Ihsan, son of Sadiq and Irfana from Chavakkad Akalad, was saved.

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The incident happened on a KSRTC bus that was travelling from Kozhikode to Guruvayur. When the bus reached Chirakkal, the little boy suddenly had a seizure. As the child's condition got worse, his family and the other passengers began to panic.

Without wasting a moment, the driver and conductor, along with some passengers, gave the child immediate help. They then decided to divert the bus straight to the nearest private hospital. The driver, Vishnu, a resident of Ponnani, and the conductor, Suresh Kumar from Anakara, are now being praised by their department and the public for their heroic act.

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