Two men were nabbed in Thiruvananthapuram's Kazhakkoottam with six kilos of ganja. The city's DANSAF team caught Naushad Khan and Mahin Kannu, who had smuggled the drugs all the way from Andhra Pradesh by frequently changing vehicles to avoid getting caught.

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have arrested a two-man gang that was trying to sell ganja to students for the Onam festival season. As part of 'Operation Thoofan', the Thiruvananthapuram City DANSAF team seized six kilograms of ganja and arrested the two accused. Police said both men already have drug cases against them.

The duo, Naushad Khan from Thampanoor Panangode and Mahin Kannu from Vallakkadavu, were caught at Kazhakkoottam. The police said the ganja was brought from Andhra Pradesh specifically to be sold to school and college students in the city during Onam. With 'Operation Thoofan' searches happening across the state, the men used a tricky travel plan to stay off the police's radar.

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They travelled from Andhra Pradesh to Ernakulam, switching vehicles several times along the way. They even changed their clothes multiple times to avoid being identified. Early this morning, they took a Uber taxi from Ernakulam, but the DANSAF team was waiting and stopped them at Kazhakkoottam. The men tried to speed away, but another police team blocked their car, and they were caught. Police confirmed that both men have been involved in drug cases before. The Kazhakkoottam police have filed a case and are now investigating the matter.

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