    Kerala: Dancer RLV Ramakrishnan to file complaint against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks

    Ramakrishnan told Asianet News that he will file a complaint against Sathyabhama with the chief minister, police, and culture department. Kalamandalam Sathyabhama disparagingly remarked that Ramakrishnan had the complexion of a crow and was unfit for Mohiniyattam. She made the controversial remark during a YouTube channel interview.

    Thrissur: Dancer RLV Ramakrishnan said he would initiate legal action against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks. Ramakrishnan told Asianet News that he will file a complaint against Sathyabhama with the chief minister, police, and culture department.

    He stated "My black complexion is my beauty and it is my identity. A woman who uses the name of Kalamandalam said I am black as a crow and only people who are fair and beautiful would perform Mohiniyattam. She says even the mother who gave birth to me cannot bear my complexion. These people make it difficult for artists belonging to the Dalit community to survive in the field. I will continue my fight to bring such people before the law."

    Ramakrishnan has completed his MA Mohaniyattam course with first rank and was also a top scorer for the MPhil course in Performing Arts at Kalamandalam. He also did a Ph.D. in Mohiniyattam in Kalamandalam and cleared the NET exam for the post of assistant professor. He has been working as a guest lecturer at Kalady Sanskrit University for the past 15 years. He stated that actors including Suresh Gopi have extended support for the art and organised a program in a temple near his house. He thus stated that it took so many years to get help from the film industry, but is happy.

    Kalamandalam Sathyabhama disparagingly remarked that Ramakrishnan had the complexion of a crow and was unfit for Mohiniyattam. She made the controversial remark during a YouTube channel interview. Meanwhile, Kalamandalam Sathyabhama, in a statement to Asianet News, maintained that while she did not specifically name anyone, she stands by her remarks.

    Sathyabhama's controversial remark:

    "A Mohini should always play Mohiniyattam. If you look at him, he has the color of a crow. Mohiniyattam is an art form with parted feet. There is nothing more awkward than a man playing with his legs crossed. According to me, men who play Mohiniyattam must-have beauty. Are there no beautiful men? If you see him, the God and his mother won't be able to tolerate this."

