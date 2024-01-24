Kerala: CPM in Idukki to send protest e-mails to Governor for not signing Land Assignment (Amendment) Act

The Land Assignment (Amendment) Act was passed by the Assembly on September 14, 2023. A new method of protest was chosen after the Raj Bhavan march was organized but no action was taken.

Idukki: The CPM in Idukki will launch a new strike against the Governor for not signing the Land Assignment (Amendment) Act. It has been decided to send one lakh protest e-mails from Idukki to the Governor on Republic Day. The CPM has also decided to intensify the legal battle and protest against the court order that stopped the patty proceedings. The Land Assignment (Amendment) Act was passed by the Assembly on September 14, 2023. A new method of protest was chosen after the Raj Bhavan march was organized but no action was taken.

The Idukki district is celebrating the fifty-second anniversary of formation on January 26. On that day, an email will be sent to the governor. Following this, the LDF meeting will determine the course of action, considering an indefinite strike in front of the Raj Bhavan. Recent concerns have arisen as the High Court issued an order to halt the issuance of title deeds to occupants in Idukki under Section 71 of the Land Act, 1964, sparking protests. The LDF is apprehensive that the resolution of these issues before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is crucial to avoid potential setbacks.

Meanwhile, The first assembly session of the Kerala legislature this year will begin on January 25. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will begin the session with the policy address amid the tussle with the state government and the state budget will be presented on February 5. Finance Minister KN Balagopal is scheduled to present the budget, and a 14-member expert group has already been appointed by the government to oversee its drafting.

