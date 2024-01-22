Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes PM Modi over Ram Mandir inauguration

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony. He also reminded that Jawaharlal Nehru had firmly said that nation and religion should not be separated.

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony. He said that promoting only one religion or promoting one religion is not right. He said that under the Constitution, those who have taken the oath have an obligation to guarantee the same rights to all. Pinarayi Vijayan said that the constitution promises equality to all religions.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan asserted that the constitution upholds secularism, viewing religion as a personal matter. Expressing concern, he noted a thinning line between religion and the nation, with religious events being nationalized.

He also reminded that Jawaharlal Nehru had firmly said that nation and religion should not be separated. The Chief Minister said that there was an invitation from the Trust to Ayodhya. The Chief Minister said that the constitutional responsibility can be upheld by not accepting the invitation to Ayodhya.

As part of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, special pujas and prayer programs were held in various temples in Kerala today. The celebrations were held in the state under the leadership of BJP and Hindu organizations. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and BJP leaders attended the ceremony at Vazhuthakkad Ramadevi temple in Thiruvananthapuram. BJP state president K. Surendran attended the function at Kottayam's Ramapuram Temple. In the evening, there will be a ceremony of lighting the lamps in the houses. NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair lit the lamp at the NSS headquarters during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The programs were also held in various temples in Wayanad. The devotees saw the function through the big screen set up at Sulthan Bathery Ganapathy Temple. The Bharath Dharma Jana Sena leader Thushar Vellappally was also present. The celebrations were also held at Kottayam's Ramapuram Sree Rama Temple under the leadership of the BJP. The special pujas and other ceremonies were also held at Thrissur Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple. Various programs were held in other districts as well.