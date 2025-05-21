Malappuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that schools must mandatorily implement designated playtime to reduce stress and promote enjoyment among children. He made this statement during his concluding remarks at the district-level meeting held at the Rose Lounge Auditorium in Malappuram, as part of the state government's fourth anniversary celebrations.

“The current situation sees the younger generation living under considerable stress. Parents and teachers alike need to be convinced of the necessity to completely eliminate this. Children need an environment where they can play and grow. To this end, a designated playtime should be allocated for children before school dismissal,” he said, adding that all schools should make the necessary arrangements for this.

Pinarayi Vijayan said that the government views the increasing drug use among youth, particularly students, with grave concern. He said that the trend was alarming, as substance abuse will affect the future generation. The government is taking robust measures against this, intensifying actions after continuous discussions. Additionally, the anti-drug campaign will be strengthened in June, when schools reopen.



“For this, teachers who constantly interact with students need to become counselors. The government will provide training for this. If a student is found to be addicted to drugs, it should not be kept secret. Instead, appropriate counseling and other support should be provided to help them recover. He added that such individuals should not be isolated but supported as they transition back to a healthy life,” he added.

Kerala Chief Minister said that the the public education sector in the state has made significant progress. “In 2016, over a thousand schools were on the verge of closure, which would have affected around five lakh students. However, Kerala currently boasts the best education system in the country. The government's goal is to provide quality education for all. Steps are being taken gradually to achieve this,” said Pinarayi Vijayan. He also noted that there was an increasing number of international students coming to Kerala.