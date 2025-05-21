Safrina Latheef, with her husband, had also climbed Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 m) in Tanzania in 2021, Aconcagua (6,961 m) in Argentina in 2022, and Mount Elbrus (5,642 m) in Russia in 2024.

Doha: Safrina Latheef, a Qatari expat originally from Kannur, has made history by becoming the first Malayali woman to conquer Mount Everest. She achieved this feat after a challenging 20-hour climb to the 8,848-meter summit. On Sunday, May 18th, at 10:25 am Nepal time, after a month-long expedition, Safrina etched her name in history. This accomplishment also makes her the first Indian expat woman in Qatar and the first woman from Kerala to summit Everest.

Safrina and her husband, Dr Shameel, a surgeon at Hamad Medical Corporation, have shared a passion for mountaineering for years. Together, they successfully climbed Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 m) in Tanzania in 2021, Aconcagua (6,961 m) in Argentina in 2022, and Mount Elbrus (5,642 m) in Russia in 2024. They also completed ice training on high-altitude peaks in Kazakhstan in 2023. While Dr. Shameel had to abandon his Everest dream due to an injury, Safrina persevered, undergoing rigorous training and preparation before departing from Doha to Nepal on April 12th.

Safrina embarked on her Everest expedition with Elite Exped. After successfully completing the mission and safely descending to Camp 2, she expressed gratitude to her supportive family and friends, as well as Elite Exped for their assistance in reaching the summit.

This expat woman serves as an inspiration to women and girls, particularly in Qatar, demonstrating that with determination, even the world's highest peak can be conquered. Safrina's achievement is a testament to this. She is the daughter of KP Subaida from Vengode and PM Abdul Latheef from Thalassery, Punnol. She has a daughter named Minha.