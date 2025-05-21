Heavy rainfall warning issued for Kerala. Orange alert declared in Kannur and Kasaragod today, followed by other districts in the coming days. Up to 204 mm of rainfall expected.

Thiruvananthapuram: As the monsoon approaches, Kerala is on high alert for significant rainfall over the coming days. The Central Meteorological Department (CMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts, forecasting heavy downpours for four days this week, commencing today, May 21, 2025.

District-wise rainfall alerts

Today (May 21, 2025):

Orange Alert: Kannur, Kasaragod (indicating the possibility of isolated very heavy rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in 24 hours).

Yellow Alert: Kozhikode, Wayanad (forecasting isolated heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours, with the possibility of thunderstorms).

Thursday (May 22, 2025):

Yellow Alert: Kannur, Kasaragod.

Friday (May 23, 2025):

Orange Alert: Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur.

Yellow Alert: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad.

Saturday (May 24, 2025):

Orange Alert: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod.

Yellow Alert: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram.

Sunday (May 25, 2025):

Orange Alert: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod.

Yellow Alert: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram.

The CMD's orange alert signifies the likelihood of isolated very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm - 204.4 mm in 24 hours), while a yellow alert indicates the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall (64.5 mm - 115.5 mm in 24 hours), accompanied by potential thunderstorms.

Fishermen prohibited from sea

Considering the impending severe weather, the Central Meteorological Department has issued a strict warning for fishermen. All fishing activities are prohibited off the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep from today (May 21, 2025) until May 25, 2025. This advisory is due to the forecast of strong winds with speeds ranging from 35 to 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, and anticipated rough sea conditions during this period.

Authorities are urging residents in the affected districts to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions in anticipation of the heavy rainfall and potential adverse weather conditions.