Kerala: Class 12 student's ear severed after assault by juniors in hostel; family alleges delayed treatment

Thrissur: A Plus Two student residing in the hostel of Kunnamkulam Model Government Higher Secondary School suffered a severe ear injury after being attacked by junior students. The student’s family has filed a complaint with Childline, alleging that teachers delayed providing medical treatment. A portion of the student’s ear was torn, requiring plastic surgery. He is currently recovering at home.

Despite the severity of the injury, the student's family alleges that the hostel warden and other responsible authorities tried to cover up the incident. They claim that the school authorities attempted to suppress the information to prevent the assault from becoming public. Furthermore, the family accuses the school of negligence, stating that due to their inaction, the student’s plastic surgery was delayed by three days.

A voice message allegedly shared by one of the junior students involved in the attack has surfaced, in which he expresses satisfaction over the assault. The message also suggests that if any footage of the incident exists, it could be shared as a reel.

Based on the family's complaint, Childline authorities have recorded the victim’s statement. However, the hostel warden has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that they were unaware of the conflict at the time. The warden further stated that the injured student was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment as soon as they found him in distress at the hostel.

