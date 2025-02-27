24 hours, three murders: Kerala's Thrissur sees a wave of violent crimes; accused arrested

Thrissur was rocked by three murders within 24 hours. In Vadakkanchery, a 45-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a dispute near the police quarters. In Vazhakode, a juice shop owner lost his life after being pushed by passengers during an argument.

24 hours, three murders: Kerala's Thrissur sees a wave of violent crimes; accused arrested anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 8:11 AM IST

Thrissur: Thrissur witnessed a series of violent incidents, resulting in three murders within 24 hours. The first incident took place in Vadakkanchery, after a dispute between a group of youngsters near the police quarters escalated, leading to the fatal stabbing of a 45-year-old man. Meanwhile, in Vazhakode, a juice shop owner lost his life after being pushed by passengers during an argument. The third incident occurred in Ponnukkara, where an intoxicated man brutally killed his friend by forcefully smashing his head against a wall.

The police have taken suspects from Vadakkanchery and Ponnukkara into custody as investigations continue.

Shashi Tharoor refutes controversy over podcast remarks: 'Nothing about any political...'

Three murders in 24 hours:

The first incident took place in Vadakkanchery on Tuesday (Feb 25) evening. Following the Uthralikkavu Pooram festival, social activist Xavier and his friend Aneesh visited the house of Vishnu near the police quarters. The two groups had a prior dispute, which reignited when Xavier and Aneesh called Vishnu outside for a conversation.

The argument escalated, and Vishnu, who had concealed a knife, suddenly attacked both men. They were rushed to Thrissur Medical College Hospital, but Xavier succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of the morning. Vadakkanchery police later took Vishnu into custody.

The second incident took place after a dispute over parking led to the tragic death of a juice shop owner in Vazhakode. The altercation began when a four-member group arrived in a car and argued with shop owner Abdul Aziz over parking. After issuing threats, the group initially left the scene. However, around 11 p.m., they returned and attacked Abdul Aziz. During the assault, he was forcefully pushed, causing him to collapse. The attackers quickly fled in their car. Although his relatives rushed him to a private hospital, he could not be saved. Police have registered a case of murder and are actively working to identify the suspects.

The third incident took place at Sukumaran’s residence in Ponnukara, where his friends Sudheesh and Vishnu were consuming alcohol together.

During their conversation, Sudheesh brought up a 15-year-old incident where Vishnu had allegedly teased his sister. This led to a heated argument between the two. In a fit of rage, Vishnu slammed Sudheesh’s head against a wall and inflicted additional injuries on his back using a blade.

Sukumaran immediately alerted the locals and the police. Sudheesh was rushed to a private hospital in Thrissur but succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of the morning. Vishnu was arrested at the scene.

Kerala: Man killed by slamming his head against wall after heated argument in Thrissur; accused arrested

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nepali man harassed by owner at restaurant in Kerala; triggers north-south divide online (WATCH) shk

Nepali man harassed by owner at restaurant in Kerala; triggers north-south divide online (WATCH)

Kerala: Man killed by slamming his head against wall after heated argument in Thrissur; accused arrested anr

Kerala: Man killed by slamming his head against wall after heated argument in Thrissur; accused arrested

Temperature soars in Kerala, IMD sounds yellow alert in Kasaragod and Kannur districts; Details anr

Temperature soars in Kerala, IMD sounds yellow alert in Kasaragod and Kannur districts; Details

Venjaramoodu Murders: Afan visited bar after attacking four, phone search history under investigation anr

Venjaramoodu Murders: Afan visited bar after attacking four, phone search history under investigation

Kerala: Class 9 student fatally struck by Vande Bharat Express in Kayamkulam anr

Kerala: Class 9 student fatally struck by Vande Bharat Express in Kayamkulam

Recent Stories

'Failed state thriving on instability & handouts': India blasts Pakistan at UN, says its in no position to lecture anr

'Failed state thriving on instability & handouts': India blasts Pak at UN, says its in no position to lecture

RRB JE Result 2025: Final results likely to be released soon, check official website for updates iwh

RRB JE Result 2025: Final results likely to be released soon, check official website for updates

Advantage Assam 2.0: State sets course for Aerospace & Defence manufacturing growth AJR

Advantage Assam 2.0: State sets course for Aerospace & Defence manufacturing growth

'Russia will have to make concessions but Ukraine can forget about joining NATO,' says Donald Trump (WATCH) shk

'Russia will have to make concessions but Ukraine can forget about joining NATO,' says Donald Trump (WATCH)

Sarbananda Sonowal allocates Rs 1,500 crore for 'Harit Nauka' scheme to boost green water transport AJR

Sarbananda Sonowal allocates Rs 1,500 crore for 'Harit Nauka' scheme to boost green water transport

Recent Videos

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Video Icon
Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Video Icon