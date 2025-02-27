24 hours, three murders: Kerala's Thrissur sees a wave of violent crimes; accused arrested

Thrissur was rocked by three murders within 24 hours. In Vadakkanchery, a 45-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a dispute near the police quarters. In Vazhakode, a juice shop owner lost his life after being pushed by passengers during an argument.

Thrissur: Thrissur witnessed a series of violent incidents, resulting in three murders within 24 hours. The first incident took place in Vadakkanchery, after a dispute between a group of youngsters near the police quarters escalated, leading to the fatal stabbing of a 45-year-old man. Meanwhile, in Vazhakode, a juice shop owner lost his life after being pushed by passengers during an argument. The third incident occurred in Ponnukkara, where an intoxicated man brutally killed his friend by forcefully smashing his head against a wall.

The police have taken suspects from Vadakkanchery and Ponnukkara into custody as investigations continue.

The first incident took place in Vadakkanchery on Tuesday (Feb 25) evening. Following the Uthralikkavu Pooram festival, social activist Xavier and his friend Aneesh visited the house of Vishnu near the police quarters. The two groups had a prior dispute, which reignited when Xavier and Aneesh called Vishnu outside for a conversation.

The argument escalated, and Vishnu, who had concealed a knife, suddenly attacked both men. They were rushed to Thrissur Medical College Hospital, but Xavier succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of the morning. Vadakkanchery police later took Vishnu into custody.

The second incident took place after a dispute over parking led to the tragic death of a juice shop owner in Vazhakode. The altercation began when a four-member group arrived in a car and argued with shop owner Abdul Aziz over parking. After issuing threats, the group initially left the scene. However, around 11 p.m., they returned and attacked Abdul Aziz. During the assault, he was forcefully pushed, causing him to collapse. The attackers quickly fled in their car. Although his relatives rushed him to a private hospital, he could not be saved. Police have registered a case of murder and are actively working to identify the suspects.

The third incident took place at Sukumaran’s residence in Ponnukara, where his friends Sudheesh and Vishnu were consuming alcohol together.

During their conversation, Sudheesh brought up a 15-year-old incident where Vishnu had allegedly teased his sister. This led to a heated argument between the two. In a fit of rage, Vishnu slammed Sudheesh’s head against a wall and inflicted additional injuries on his back using a blade.

Sukumaran immediately alerted the locals and the police. Sudheesh was rushed to a private hospital in Thrissur but succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of the morning. Vishnu was arrested at the scene.

