Kerala: Man killed by slamming his head against wall after heated argument in Thrissur; accused arrested

A 54-year-old man was murdered in Ponnukkara, Thrissur, after being violently attacked by a 38-year-old accused with a criminal record. The victim was forcefully pushed against a wall and later sustained fatal injuries.

Thrissur: A 54-year-old man was brutally killed in Ponnukkara, Thrissur, after he was bashed against a wall. The victim, identified as Sudheesh (54), was allegedly murdered by Vishnu (38), who has a history of multiple criminal cases.

According to the police, Vishnu was intoxicated at the time of the crime. The altercation stemmed from an old incident—15 years ago, Vishnu had allegedly harassed Sudheesh’s sister. Under the influence of alcohol, Sudheesh recalled the past and confronted Vishnu, leading to a physical fight. During the scuffle, Vishnu forcefully struck Sudheesh's head against a wall, causing severe injuries. He also inflicted wounds on Sudheesh’s back using an astro blade.

Temperature soars in Kerala, IMD sounds yellow alert in Kasaragod and Kannur districts; Details

The incident occurred at the residence of Sukumaran, a mutual friend of both men. Sudheesh, who lived alone, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. The police have taken Vishnu into custody, and further investigations are underway.

Venjaramoodu Murders: Afan visited bar after attacking four, phone search history under investigation

Latest Videos