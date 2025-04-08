user
Kerala: Flight services at TVM Airport to be suspended for Padmanabhaswamy's Painkuni arattu procession

Flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will be suspended temporarily on Thursday evening to allow the centuries-old Painkuni Arattu procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple to pass through the runway. 
 

Aishwarya Nair
Published: Apr 8, 2025, 2:09 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Flight operations at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will be temporarily suspended on Thursday (April 10), from 4:45 PM to 9:00 PM, to allow the ceremonial procession of the 'Painkuni Arattu' from the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple to pass through the airport runway.

As part of a centuries-old tradition, the Arattu (holy bath) procession crosses the airport’s runway, making it necessary to halt operations during this time. The temple doors at the airport premises will also be opened to facilitate the ritual procession of Lord Padmanabhaswamy and accompanying deities. The procession, which begins from the temple's western gate in the evening, will reach Shanghumugham beach by sunset, where the Arattu ritual is performed under moonlight.

'Arattu' at Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple takes place twice a year

The tradition, which has been in place since long before the airport was established, is honored twice every year—once during the Alpassi Arattu (October–November) and again during the Painkuni Arattu (March–April). The airport authorities suspend flight services during these events to ensure the religious procession can pass through uninterrupted.

According to officials, flight schedules have already been adjusted, and airlines have informed passengers about the temporary changes. Devotees in large numbers are expected to participate and witness the grand religious procession. The procession exits the airport through the park near Shanghumugham Devi Temple.

When did the tradition begin?

The practice dates back to 1932 when the then-Travancore King Chithira Thirunal established the airport near Shanghumugham. Even before the runway existed, the Arattu procession followed this route. When the runway was constructed later at this very location, the royal family insisted that the original path of Lord Padmanabha's Arattu be preserved. A formal agreement was made with the central government to ensure this, and the tradition continues to this day.

The deities—Sree Padmanabhaswamy on the Golden Garuda Vahanam, Thekkedom Narasimha Moorthy, and Thiruvambadi Sree Krishna on the Silver Garuda Vahanam—are ceremoniously taken to the beach and back. The procession enters the airport from Vallakkadavu and exits through the park near Shanghumugham.

Airport authorities have ensured that pilgrims and travelers will face no inconvenience during this spiritual event.

