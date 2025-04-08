user
Kerala to ensure education for migrant workers' children, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a state-wide initiative to ensure education for children of migrant workers. A special campaign will guarantee school admissions with support from local bodies, teachers, and Kudumbashree workers.

Aishwarya Nair
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Apr 8, 2025, 3:42 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that the Kerala government will ensure access to education for all children of migrant workers in the state. A special campaign will be launched to guarantee school admissions for every child, the CM said, adding that this initiative will be implemented with the support of local self-government representatives, Kudumbashree workers, teachers of nearby schools, and members of parent-teacher associations.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting convened to address the educational setbacks faced by the children of migrant laborers. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of collective efforts to bring every child into the education system and ensure continuity in their learning journey.

A comprehensive educational program specifically for the children of migrant labourers will be officially announced on May 7 at the fourth-anniversary celebration of the LDF government, scheduled to be held in Ernakulam. Ahead of this, an inter-departmental meeting involving officials from the General Education, Local Self-Government, Labour, Social Justice, Women and Child Welfare, and Health departments will finalize the action plan prepared by SCERT.

All local bodies in the state will be required to maintain a dedicated register for school admissions, which must be updated every six months. Data regarding the education of migrant children will be recorded separately in these registers.

To address issues arising from seasonal migration, a registration system will be introduced in different regions to ensure the continued education of children as they move with their families. Additional steps include regular health check-ups, medical camps, and awareness programs focusing on hygiene, substance abuse prevention, and healthy habits for both children and parents.

The meeting was attended by General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, Labour Department Secretary K. Vasuki, Director of General Education A. Shanavas, and Labour Commissioner Safna Nazarudeen, among others.

