Kerala: Child Rights Commission intervenes in three girls' death at Peechi Dam reservoir

A tragic accident occurred at the Peechi Dam reservoir in Thrissur on January 13, when four teenage girls drowned after slipping into the water while attempting to save each other.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 9:57 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 9:57 AM IST

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights convened a review meeting to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of three girls in the Peechi Dam reservoir. A team comprising commission members Jalajamol T.C. and K.K. Shaju visited the site to assess safety issues. Discussions were held at the Pananchery Grama Panchayat Hall with the Assistant Executive Engineer of the dam, the Station House Officer of Peechi Police Station, the Panchayat President, Vice President, Secretary, and the District Child Protection Officer.

Kerala: Student assaulted, filmed nude by classmates in Kottayam; probe begins after video shared online

The commission emphasized the need for measures to prevent such accidents in the future and assured that necessary guidelines would be issued to the concerned authorities. Additionally, the commission examined the circumstances of the death of a child residing at the Thrissur Children's Home.

The deceased girls were identified as Erin (16), Aleena (16), and Ann Grace (16).

The tragic incident at the Peechi Dam reservoir involved three friends who had visited a companion's house to celebrate 'perunnal'. The accident, which occurred in the evening, turned a joyful celebration into a sorrowful event for the entire locality. All the victims were St. Clare’s Convent Girls Higher Secondary School students in Thrissur.

The accident at the Peechi Dam reservoir occurred near Thekkekkulam on the 13th of this month at around 2:30 PM. Hima’s classmates had come to attend the festival celebrations at the Peechi's Lourdes Matha Church. A group of five, including Hima’s sister, decided to visit the reservoir. While sitting on the rocks, two individuals slipped and fell into the water. During the rescue attempt, two others also fell in. The tragedy occurred as they got trapped in a whirlpool beneath the rocky surface.

