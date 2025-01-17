Kerala: Student assaulted, filmed nude by classmates in Kottayam; probe begins after video shared online

A ninth-grade student at Pala's St. Thomas School in Kottayam was bullied by classmates, who forcibly removed their clothes and shared a video of the incident on social media.
 

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 1:17 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 1:17 PM IST

Kottayam: A disturbing incident of bullying has been reported at Pala's St. Thomas School in Kottayam, where a ninth-grade student was allegedly harassed by classmates. The victim's clothes were forcibly removed, and a video of the humiliating incident was recorded and shared. The complaint alleges that the video, which contains explicit images of the student, was circulated among peers.

Sharon Raj murder case: Greeshma, uncle found guilty; quantum of punishment to be pronounced tomorrow

After the visuals of the incident came to light, the student's father filed a complaint at the Pala police station. The police said that action would be taken after conducting a detailed investigation into the complaint.

Kerala's Minister Veena George has asked the Director of the Women and Child Development Department to submit a report on the matter.

The student was allegedly harassed by classmates in the classroom. They forcibly removed the victim's clothes, recorded the incident, and shared the explicit video on social media platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp. The student had not informed their family about the incident. However, when the parents discovered the disturbing video, they immediately took action. The student's father filed a complaint at the Pala Police Station, prompting an investigation into the matter.

The father of the bullied student revealed that he was unaware of the incident until he saw the disturbing video on Instagram. Following this, he immediately filed a complaint with the Pala Police Station.

The police have initiated a preliminary investigation into the incident. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has also sought an explanation from the police and the school administration.

School authorities claimed they were unaware of the incident, but assured that strict action would be taken against the students involved in the bullying, now that a complaint has been filed.

Kerala: 3 teachers suspended following suicide of plus two student in Kannur; family alleges physical assault

