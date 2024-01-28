Kerala: Charitable society in Kozhikode alleged of swindling lakhs of money

A charitable society operating in Perampra is under scrutiny for allegedly swindling lakhs of rupees by deceitfully collecting money in the name of charity. The individuals involved in a financial scam were allegedly instructed to visit homes and collect money under the guise of a charitable cause.

Kozhikode: A charitable society operating in Perampra is under scrutiny for allegedly swindling lakhs of rupees by deceitfully collecting money in the name of charity. The fraudulent scheme involved dispatching employees to residences to collect funds, resulting in a substantial misappropriation. 19 individuals, including Sreeja from Nanmanda, were employed in the Kozhikode district by the charitable society "Swapnakoodu" based in Thiruvananthapuram, with the promise of a monthly salary of Rs 10,000.

The individuals involved in a financial scam were allegedly instructed to visit homes and collect money under the guise of a charitable cause. The alleged perpetrators behind this fraudulent activity have been identified as Harris from Alappuzha and Sameera from Peruwayal. They purportedly handed out receipts bearing the name of the organization, Swapnakoodu, and provided Harris's Google Pay number for transactions.

Meanwhile, when some suspicious people called the Swapnakudu office in Thiruvananthapuram, it became clear that no one had been assigned to collect the money. The president of Swapnakoon explained that Harris is the secretary of the charitable society and has not entrusted anyone to collect money for the activities of the organization. Meanwhile, Society Secretary Harris argues that no employees were assigned to collect the money and they may have collected voluntarily.