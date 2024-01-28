Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Charitable society in Kozhikode alleged of swindling lakhs of money

    A charitable society operating in Perampra is under scrutiny for allegedly swindling lakhs of rupees by deceitfully collecting money in the name of charity. The individuals involved in a financial scam were allegedly instructed to visit homes and collect money under the guise of a charitable cause.

    Kerala: Charitable society in Kozhikode alleged of swindling lakhs of money rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 28, 2024, 9:25 AM IST

    Kozhikode: A charitable society operating in Perampra is under scrutiny for allegedly swindling lakhs of rupees by deceitfully collecting money in the name of charity. The fraudulent scheme involved dispatching employees to residences to collect funds, resulting in a substantial misappropriation. 19 individuals, including Sreeja from Nanmanda, were employed in the Kozhikode district by the charitable society "Swapnakoodu" based in Thiruvananthapuram, with the promise of a monthly salary of Rs 10,000. 

    The individuals involved in a financial scam were allegedly instructed to visit homes and collect money under the guise of a charitable cause. The alleged perpetrators behind this fraudulent activity have been identified as Harris from Alappuzha and Sameera from Peruwayal. They purportedly handed out receipts bearing the name of the organization, Swapnakoodu, and provided Harris's Google Pay number for transactions.

    Meanwhile, when some suspicious people called the Swapnakudu office in Thiruvananthapuram, it became clear that no one had been assigned to collect the money. The president of Swapnakoon explained that Harris is the secretary of the charitable society and has not entrusted anyone to collect money for the activities of the organization. Meanwhile, Society Secretary Harris argues that no employees were assigned to collect the money and they may have collected voluntarily.

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2024, 9:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Padma Shri Cheruvayal Raman to be awarded 7th Asianet News TG Award on January 30 rkn

    Padma Shri Cheruvayal Raman to be awarded 7th Asianet News TG Award on January 30

    Kerala news live 28 January 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Vandiperiyar Case: CPM takes accountability of bank loan of victim's family

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan stages protest on after confrontation with SFI activists (WATCH) AJR

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan stages sit-in protest after SFI activists wave black flags at him (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2023: NDA's Kerala padyatra kicks off from Kasaragod

    Lok Sabha Elections 2023: NDA's Kerala padyatra kicks off from Kasaragod

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-638 January 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-638 January 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Explained Why farmers in France are threatening a 'siege' on Paris

    Explained: Why farmers in France are threatening a 'siege' on Paris

    We had lost hope Missile-struck ship's captain thanks Indian Navy for help; US hails international cooperation

    'We had lost hope...' Missile-struck ship's captain thanks Indian Navy for help; US hails joint teamwork

    Padma Shri Cheruvayal Raman to be awarded 7th Asianet News TG Award on January 30 rkn

    Padma Shri Cheruvayal Raman to be awarded 7th Asianet News TG Award on January 30

    Nationwide Coaching System gains momentum for '2036 Olympic Games Roadmap'

    Nationwide Coaching System gains momentum for '2036 Olympic Games Roadmap'

    Kerala news live 28 January 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Vandiperiyar Case: CPM takes accountability of bank loan of victim's family

    Recent Videos

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon