Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Centre orders state govt to deploy CRPF security for Raj Bhavan, Governor

    The Ministry of Home Affairs' order, specifying the CRPF's involvement in bolstering security for Z +, signals a collaborative effort between police forces and the CRPF to ensure the safety of Raj Bhavan.

    Kerala: Centre orders state govt to deploy CRPF security for Raj Bhavan, Governor rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Amid escalating security concerns, the central government has directed the state to deploy the CRPF to safeguard the Raj Bhavan and the Governor. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an order specifying the appointment of CRPF personnel to provide Z+ security. Consequently, security arrangements for Raj Bhavan will entail collaboration between the police and CRPF forces.

    A crucial security review meeting is scheduled, where both the local police and central forces will convene to deliberate on their respective duties tomorrow. The primary agenda includes determining whether the police alone will continue to oversee Raj Bhavan's security or if the responsibility will shift solely to the central army to safeguard the governor. A formal request for this meeting was extended by the CRPF to the DIG of Raj Bhavan and the Director General of Police. The key attendees at the session will include the security in-charge Inspector General, the governor's ADC, and a representative from the CRPF.

    Governor Arif Mohammad Khan staged a sit-in protest on the roadside in Kollam district after facing resistance from Student Federation of India (SFI) workers, the student wing affiliated with the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) on January 27. The altercation escalated as SFI workers reportedly waved black flags at the governor's convoy.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 3:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: SC rejects anticipatory bail of lawyer P G Manu over sexual harrasment case rkn

    Kerala: SC rejects anticipatory bail of lawyer P G Manu over sexual harrasment case

    Kerala: Printing of driving licenses, RC books stopped in state due to financial crisis rkn

    Kerala: Printing of driving licenses, RC books stopped in state due to financial crisis

    Kerala: Kadambur Higher Secondary school teacher acquitted in false POCSO case in Kannur rkn

    Kerala: Kadambur Higher Secondary school teacher acquitted in false POCSO case in Kannur

    Kerala: Revenue department files case against Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on land encroachment RKN

    Kerala: Revenue department files case against Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on land encroachment

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-754 January 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-754 January 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute: Supreme Court extends stay on Allahabad HC order for Shahi Idgah land survey AJR

    Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute: Supreme Court extends stay on Allahabad HC order for Shahi Idgah land survey

    Turkmenistan to Mongolia: 7 most remote countries in the World ATG

    Turkmenistan to Mongolia: 7 most remote countries in the World

    iOS 18 expected to be one of the biggest updates in the history of Apple Reports gcw

    iOS 18 expected to be one of the biggest updates in the history of Apple: Reports

    Kerala: SC rejects anticipatory bail of lawyer P G Manu over sexual harrasment case rkn

    Kerala: SC rejects anticipatory bail of lawyer P G Manu over sexual harrasment case

    Rani Ki Vav to Catherine Palace: 7 monuments built by Queens ATG

    Rani Ki Vav to Catherine Palace: 7 monuments built by Queens

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon