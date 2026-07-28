With Onam just around the corner, the prices of daily essentials, especially rice, are shooting up in Kerala. While some vegetable prices have dropped, the overall cost of living is a concern. People are worried that this year's festival shopping will be much more expensive, thanks to factors like climate change and global issues.

Thiruvananthapuram: Onam, the biggest festival for Malayalis, is less than a month away. But instead of festive cheer, there's a growing worry about rising prices. The cost of daily essentials like rice and some vegetables is already climbing. In fact, rice prices in the state have gone up by as much as ₹8, making everyone nervous about how expensive things will get by the time Onam actually arrives. Experts say that unpredictable weather affecting crops is one reason for the price changes in vegetables.

Global events, like the war in West Asia, have also hit the open market badly. Looking at the current rates, it seems likely that rice and other staples could see a major price hike during the Onam season. Let's take a look at how this year's prices compare to last year's and last month's.

Chamba Rice: Last year's price was ₹49.33. Yesterday, it was ₹57.25, and today's price is the same.

White Rice: It was ₹46.46 last year. Last month, it was ₹40, but yesterday it climbed to ₹47.08.

Coconut Oil: Interestingly, coconut oil prices have dropped. Last year, it was ₹461.29. Last month, it was ₹329, and today it's even lower at ₹284.07.

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Vegetable Prices

Here's a look at how vegetable prices have changed from last month to today:

Onion: The price has increased from ₹28 last month to ₹38 today.

Brinjal: It's also gone up, from ₹40 last month to ₹50 today.

Tomato: The price has actually come down, from ₹33 last month to ₹29 today.

Beetroot: A significant drop here, from ₹66 last month to ₹40 today.

Carrot: The price has fallen from ₹89 last month to ₹80 today.

Yam: It's cheaper now at ₹36, compared to ₹51 last month.

Potato: The price has dropped from ₹34 last month to ₹26 today.

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