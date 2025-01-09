Kerala: Boby Chemmanur denied bail, remanded for 14 days in sexual harassment case; Honey Rose reacts to order

Businessman Boby Chemmanur was denied bail and remanded for 14 days following a sexual harassment complaint by actress Honey Rose, with the court citing serious nature of the alleged crime.

Kochi: Businessman Boby Chemmanur has been denied bail following a sexual harassment complaint filed by actress Honey Rose. The Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court remanded Chemmanur for 14 days. He was arrested by Kochi Central Police after being taken into custody from a resort in Wayanad on Wednesday morning. The court hearing took place around noon, with senior advocate Raman Pillai representing Chemmanur. On hearing the court's remand order, Boby suffered from high blood pressure and collapsed in the courtroom. Subsequently, he was allowed to rest and was later taken to the General Hospital.

Also Read: Kerala: Abetment of suicide charges filed against Congress MLA Balakrishnan, 3 others over NM Vijayan's death

Speaking to Asianet News after the court order, Honey Rose said, "Let law take its course".

During the proceedings, heated arguments unfolded. The prosecution opposed bail, insisting that Boby Chemmanur be kept in custody, citing the serious nature of the alleged crime. In contrast, Boby Chemmanur’s defense team argued that the complainant, Honey Rose, was seeking publicity and accused her of using social media and news outlets for self-promotion.

The prosecution, however, maintained that Boby Chemmanur’s actions constituted a grave offense, with one of the key points being the need for digital evidence examination. The court, however, ruled that the video evidence mentioned in the complaint would not be reviewed at this stage, but the defense was permitted to continue their arguments.

Boby Chemmanur, when asked by the magistrate about any physical injuries, explained that he had sustained minor injuries two days earlier from a fall, but denied being beaten by the police, citing his ulcer condition. His lawyer, Raman Pillai, further argued that the video allegedly posted by Honey Rose on social media served as evidence that the two were still on friendly terms, and that the accusation was false and a bailable offense.

Chemmanur's defense also questioned why bail should not be granted when his phone, which has been confiscated by the police, is under examination. The defense suggested that a higher court would review the digital evidence later in the case.

The prosecution, however, countered by reading out Honey Rose’s complaint in court, which detailed that Boby Chemmanur's harassment continued even after the initial incident, including unwanted media interviews and social media interactions. The prosecution argued that granting bail to someone of Chemmanur’s societal standing could jeopardize the investigation, destroy evidence, and influence witnesses. They emphasized that Chemmanur had already engaged with the media on the same day as the alleged incident, which further complicates the case.

The court ultimately focused on whether remand was necessary at this stage, without delving into the merits of the case itself, and rejected the bail plea. Chemmanur remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Also Read: Actress Honey Rose thanks Kerala CM, police following arrest of Boby Chemmanur in harassment case

Latest Videos