Maharashtra: 8 injured in explosion at aluminum foil factory in Nagpur

A major explosion occurred at a factory in Umred taluka, Nagpur, injuring eight workers. The blast took place at the polished tubing unit while 87 workers were present. Firefighters are still working to control the blaze as investigations are set to begin once the fire is extinguished.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 12, 2025, 7:55 AM IST

Nagpur: Eight people were injured after an explosion took place at a factory in Umred taluka of Nagpur district on Friday, according to the Nagpur Rural Police.
Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar said on Saturday said the explosion occurred inside the factory's polished tubing unit while 87 workers were present at the site.

"This factory is located in Umred taluka of Nagpur. There was an explosion in the factory's polished tubing unit. The fire has not been completely controlled. The fire department is present at the spot, and fire engines are working to extinguish the fire," Poddar told ANI.

Eight people injured in explosion

He further added, "A total of 87 people were present inside (during the explosion). Eight people have been reported injured... After the fire is extinguished, an investigation will be conducted inside. It is difficult to go inside where the fire has occurred."

According to the fire department, a fire broke out on Friday evening in an aluminum foil manufacturing unit in Umred MIDC in the Nagpur district.

Speaking to ANI, Police Inspector Dhanaji Jalak said, "Six people were injured, and two of them are in critical condition. They have been shifted to Nagpur Government Medical College and Hospital."

As per the officials, fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the fire. No casualties were reported.

The reasons for the fire are yet to be ascertained. Further information on the incident is awaited.

