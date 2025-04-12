user
WWE: 5 Women John Cena Has Been Linked With After Nikki Bella Split

WWE: 5 Women John Cena Has Been Linked With After Nikki Bella Split
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Apr 12, 2025, 7:30 AM IST

WWE: John Cena and Nikki Bella were WWE’s power couple until they weren’t. Their shocking breakup in 2018, just weeks before their scheduled wedding, left fans heartbroken. But life moved on, and so did Cena. Outside the squared circle, the 16-time world champion has kept his personal life relatively private, but a few names have still made headlines.

Here are five women John Cena has dated or been linked to since splitting with Nikki Bella, showcasing the other side of the WWE icon’s life.

5. Nikki Bella… Again?

Yes, it nearly happened. After their public breakup in 2018, Cena famously went on Today and poured his heart out, saying he still loved Nikki and wanted to have kids. Reports surfaced that the two tried reconciling quietly for a few months but it didn’t last. Nikki later moved on with Artem Chigvintsev, with whom she now has a child.

4. A Mystery Brunette in Vancouver

Before Cena went public with Shay, paparazzi spotted him with a mysterious woman in Vancouver multiple times in 2019, leading to speculation about a possible new flame. While no name was confirmed, some fans speculated this might have been an early stage of his relationship with Shay.

3. Becky Lynch

In early 2019, Cena and Becky Lynch had a memorable segment on SmackDown, teaming up in a mixed-tag match. Their comedic back-and-forth and chemistry sparked fan chatter, but it was clearly just business. Lynch was already dating Seth Rollins at the time.

2. Carmella

There were some brief tabloid rumors linking Carmella (Leah Van Dale) with Cena after his split, especially when she was riding high as SmackDown Women’s Champion. However, these were quickly denied by both parties and no credible source confirmed any actual relationship.

1. Shay Shariatzadeh

The most prominent name post-Nikki Bella is Shay Shariatzadeh, a Canadian engineer Cena met in 2019 while filming Playing with Fire. The two kept things under wraps initially, but their chemistry was visible on red carpets. In October 2020, they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida. Cena later held a second celebration in Vancouver in 2022.

