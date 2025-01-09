Kerala: Abetment of suicide charges filed against Congress MLA Balakrishnan, 3 others over NM Vijayan's death

Charges of abetment of suicide have been filed against Congress leaders in Kerala, including MLA IC Balakrishnan, over allegations of financial dealings linked to the death of Wayanad DCC treasurer NM Vijayan.

Kalpetta: Charges of abetment of suicide have been filed against Congress leaders in relation to the death of Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) treasurer NM Vijayan. The accused include MLA IC Balakrishnan, DCC President ND Appachan, and KK Gopinathan. The list also names the late PV Balachandran, who had previously left Congress to join the CPM, along with others, including KL Paulose.

In a poignant letter written to his elder son, Vijesh, before consuming poison, NM Vijayan detailed his severe financial struggles. He also addressed KPCC President K Sudhakaran in another letter, accusing party leaders of betrayal. Vijayan claimed that at the behest of IC Balakrishnan and ND Appachan, money was taken for a position at the Bathery Urban Bank. The letter alleges that the KPCC leadership was aware of these transactions, with the MLA accepting the money. Additionally, it is alleged that three past DCC Presidents shared the funds.

Similar handwritten letters, outlining his grievances, were also sent by Vijayan to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Following the release of the suicide note, Vijayan's family made his letter to the KPCC leadership public, leading to the filing of abetment charges against the named Congress leaders for their involvement in the alleged financial dealings.

In response to the charges, the police have sought to transfer the case from the Mananthavady Sub-Division Court to the Bathery Court. Meanwhile, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has announced plans to intensify protests demanding the resignation of MLA IC Balakrishnan. The CPM is preparing to stage further protests in Bathery in the coming days, calling for accountability in the wake of NM Vijayan’s tragic death.

