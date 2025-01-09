Kerala: Abetment of suicide charges filed against Congress MLA Balakrishnan, 3 others over NM Vijayan's death

Charges of abetment of suicide have been filed against Congress leaders in Kerala, including MLA IC Balakrishnan, over allegations of financial dealings linked to the death of Wayanad DCC treasurer NM Vijayan.

Kerala: Abetment of suicide charges filed against Congress MLA Balakrishnan, 3 others over NM Vijayan's death dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 4:04 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 4:04 PM IST

Kalpetta: Charges of abetment of suicide have been filed against Congress leaders in relation to the death of Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) treasurer NM Vijayan. The accused include MLA IC Balakrishnan, DCC President ND Appachan, and KK Gopinathan. The list also names the late PV Balachandran, who had previously left Congress to join the CPM, along with others, including KL Paulose.

Also Read: Actress Honey Rose thanks Kerala CM, police following arrest of Boby Chemmanur in harassment case

In a poignant letter written to his elder son, Vijesh, before consuming poison, NM Vijayan detailed his severe financial struggles. He also addressed KPCC President K Sudhakaran in another letter, accusing party leaders of betrayal. Vijayan claimed that at the behest of IC Balakrishnan and ND Appachan, money was taken for a position at the Bathery Urban Bank. The letter alleges that the KPCC leadership was aware of these transactions, with the MLA accepting the money. Additionally, it is alleged that three past DCC Presidents shared the funds.

Similar handwritten letters, outlining his grievances, were also sent by Vijayan to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Following the release of the suicide note, Vijayan's family made his letter to the KPCC leadership public, leading to the filing of abetment charges against the named Congress leaders for their involvement in the alleged financial dealings.

In response to the charges, the police have sought to transfer the case from the Mananthavady Sub-Division Court to the Bathery Court. Meanwhile, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has announced plans to intensify protests demanding the resignation of MLA IC Balakrishnan. The CPM is preparing to stage further protests in Bathery in the coming days, calling for accountability in the wake of NM Vijayan’s tragic death.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-555 January 9 2025: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-555 January 9 2025: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-555 January 9 2025: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

Elephant runs amok during annual festival in Kerala's Malappuram, flings man into air; several injured dmn

Elephant runs amok during annual festival in Kerala's Malappuram, flings man into air; several injured (WATCH)

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-124 January 8 2025: winning ticket prize money first prize Rs 1 crore dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-124 January 8 2025: CHECK first prize winner of Rs 1 crore

Kerala High Court suspends sentence of ex-MLA Kunhiraman, three other convicts in Periya twin murder case dmn

Kerala High Court suspends sentence of ex-MLA Kunhiraman, three other convicts in Periya twin murder case

Kerala: Businessman Boby Chemmanur taken into police custody over complaint filed by actress Honey Rose dmn

Kerala: Businessman Boby Chemmanur taken into police custody over complaint filed by actress Honey Rose

Recent Stories

Mercedes Benz EQS 450 SUV launched in India check price battery range and more gcw

Mercedes Benz EQS 450 SUV launched in India | Check price, battery range and more

California Wildfires: 100-yr-old Starbucks building destroyed beyond recognition; WATCH before & after video vkp

California Wildfires: 100-yr-old Starbucks building destroyed beyond recognition; WATCH before & after video

Shah Rukh Khan to Saif Ali Khan: 7 Celebs who became father after 50 ATG

Shah Rukh Khan to Saif Ali Khan: 7 Celebs who became father after 50

Wealthy wife, unhappy life? Men are sadder when their wives earn more than them, study finds shk

Wealthy wife, unhappy life? Men are sadder when their wives earn more than them, study finds

football Bentacurs on-pitch collapse Tottenham star shares health update posts pic with fiancee hrd

Bentacur's on-pitch collapse: Tottenham star shares health update, posts pic with fiancee

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon