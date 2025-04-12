Delhi HORROR: Man rapes multiple dogs in Kailash Nagar, thrashed by locals; arrested [VIDEO]

Read Full Article

New Delhi: In a disturbing incident from Delhi’s Kailash Nagar, a man was caught sexually assaulting female dogs. Outraged locals and animal rights activists confronted and beat him before turning him over to the police.

Video Evidence of the Abuse Surfaces Online

A horrifying video of the act has also emerged online. In the footage, the person filming can be heard saying, "Tera Bhai Torch dikha raha hai," which means

"Your brother is showing the torch." The video also reportedly shows the man's private parts.

In another video shared by the X handle "Voice for Animals 11," the accused is seen being confronted and assaulted by a group of people. They can be heard angrily questioning him about the number of dogs he had assaulted.

The man, whose clothes were torn during the confrontation, is repeatedly asked, "Kitno ke sath kara bata," which translates to "Tell us how many you did it with."

In response to the questioning, the man admits to raping six dogs. However, Renu—the woman who initially confronted him—alleges that the actual number is 13. In the video, she is also seen striking him with a thick bamboo stick after he reportedly made obscene remarks toward her. Renu confirmed that a formal case has been registered against the man, who has since been arrested.

A photo widely shared online shows the accused seated inside a police station, looking subdued and distressed.

Similar Case Reported in Bengaluru

Just last month, a similarly horrifying incident took place in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. A 23-year-old daily wage worker from Bihar was caught abusing a stray dog. Reports state that he attempted to mutilate the animal’s genitals and sexually assault it, leaving the dog in severe pain.

Latest Videos