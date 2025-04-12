Hanuman Jayanti: Grand feast of 56 dishes from Kashmir to Kanyakumari set at Jabalpur temple

Read Full Article

Jabalpur: On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Jabalpur's Pachmatha temple has prepared a special Maha Thali with 56 traditional dishes from across India and a massive 5,000 kg laddu. Marking its silver jubilee, the Hanuman Mandir Seva Samiti and Mahila Mandal are set to organise a grand three-day celebration.

Thali reflects Unity in Diversity

The thali reflects the idea of "unity in diversity," bringing together regional favourites on a single sacred platter. There's dry fruit from Kashmir, fafda-jalebi and dhokla from Gujarat, layiya from Uttar Pradesh, Banarasi paan and lassi, bel sharbat, and even Bihar's signature litti-chokha.

Speaking to ANI, Jagadguru Raghav Devacharya said, "It's Hanuman ji's strength that reminds us who we are. Just like he found his purpose by walking with Lord Ram, we too can understand and express our Hindu identity by staying connected to his (Hanuman Ji) spirit."

"This plate brings together dishes from every corner of the country," said Shraddha, one of the devotees involved in the preparation. "From Kashmir, we've included dry fruits, from Gujarat, there are fafda, jalebi, and dhokla. Uttar Pradesh has sent layiya, Banaras has its famous paan, lassi, and bel sharbat, and Bihar's litti chokha is also part of the thali. Every item has been prepared with love."

What is Hanuman Jayanti?

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman and is observed on the day of the full moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra. It also goes by the name Chaitra Poornima. On this auspicious occasion, devotees across the world keep fast and offer puja to the deity. Devotees chant Hanuman Mantras to form a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman.

