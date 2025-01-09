Actress Honey Rose thanks Kerala CM, police following arrest of Boby Chemmanur in harassment case

Actress Honey Rose thanks Kerala CM and police after businessman Boby Chemmanur's arrest in response to her sexual harassment complaint, praising their swift action and support in her fight for justice.

Malayalam actress Honey Rose has expressed her gratitude to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kerala Police following the arrest of businessman Boby Chemmanur. Chemmanur was arrested on January 8 after Honey Rose filed a sexual harassment complaint, accusing him of stalking and making inappropriate remarks.



In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Honey Rose thanked the authorities for their prompt actions. She shared her thoughts on the impact of social media bullying, emphasizing how vile and obscene comments could tarnish a person’s reputation without the need for physical harm, likening it to a "barrage" of attacks.

honey rose

Honey Rose's gratitude extended to Kerala CM and the police, acknowledging their support in her fight for justice. She praised their assurance and swift action, stating that they upheld the constitutional rights promised to every citizen, a step that was vital in her case.

Boby Chemmanur was apprehended in Wayanad by the Special Investigation Team, which had been investigating the actress’s complaint. The businessman has been charged under non-bailable sections due to the serious nature of the allegations leveled against him, including making repeated sexually inappropriate remarks.

Honey Rose, who has starred in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films, had initially accepted an invitation from Chemmanur for a programme. However, after declining his subsequent invitations, she claims Chemmanur retaliated by making insulting remarks. Her complaint led to his eventual arrest.



