New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday questioned the timing of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's recent announcement of major welfare schemes. He also slammed the LDF government for not implementing the PM Ayushman health insurance scheme for the elderly.



"We all saw this very interesting sight of the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, holding a press conference and announcing many schemes. We are completely supportive of any political party, any government that is sincerely working for the benefit of the poor, is interested in helping the poor, and is interested in helping the poor get more opportunities," Chandrasekhar told reporters here.



"This is our ideology, and we are fully supportive of it. However, there are a few questions that need to be asked of the Chief Minister because he is doing this after 4.5 years. He is doing this four months before an election, and he is implementing four months before an election what he announced four and a half years ago as a promise to the people of Kerala to get their vote," he added.



He said that Kerala is one of the few states where people over 70 years are being denied benifits under PM Ayushman.



"Even today, Kerala is one of the few states where people over 70 years are being denied PM Ayushman, which is a free scheme where over 5 lakhs of medical treatment can be availed by those who are above 70. If he is genuinely serious and he is genuinely sincere about helping the poor, he will today announce PM Ayushman's scheme," the Kerala BJP chief said.



On Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a host of new benefits targeting women, youth, pensioners, and workers in the unorganised sector.



The Chief Minister, during a press meet, said that poor women, including transwomen, who are not covered under any existing welfare scheme, will receive a new Women's Security Pension of Rs 1,000 per month.



He also announced a monthly scholarship of Rs 1,000 for unemployed youth from families with an annual income below Rs 1 lakh, aimed at supporting those pursuing higher studies or skill training.



The welfare pension has been raised by Rs 400 from Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,000, benefiting lakhs of pensioners across the state. Kudumbashree ADS units will now receive a grant of Rs 1,000 per month, while government employees will get an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA). (ANI)