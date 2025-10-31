Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar launched the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list, urging officials to ensure no eligible voter is left out. He appealed for public support to create a fault-free and inclusive roll.

Kerala Governor Launches Voter List Revision

Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar has urged electoral officers in the State to ensure that no eligible voter is left out in the revised voters' list. Kerala Governor appealed to the people of Kerala to wholeheartedly support and cooperate with the SIR process to make it speedy and fault-free. The Governor assured the electoral officers of all support, according to a press release. Launching the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters in Kerala, here at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, the Governor stated that the revised voters' list should be comprehensive, in addition to being more accurate and inclusive, so as to facilitate free and fair elections, a release said.

Ratan U. Kelkar, Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, explained the SIR process and procedure to the Governor. Sharmila C, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Krishnadasan P., Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Rusi R.S., Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Madhu, Electoral Registration Officer and Benazir, Booth Level Officer, were also present on the occasion.

Nationwide SIR Preparedness Reviewed by ECI

Earlier, the Election Commission of India's (ECI) two-day Conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) on nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) preparedness was held on Oct 22 at the India International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi. According to a release, the conference was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the presence of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The Commission assessed the preparedness of offices of the CEOs of all States and UTs for the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The Conference is being held as a follow-up on the SIR preparedness conference held on September 10, during which all the States/UTs gave detailed presentations on the number of electors, the qualifying date of the last SIR and the Electoral Roll in their respective State/UT as per the last completed SIR. The Commission assessed the progress made on the directions previously issued to the CEOs to map the current electors with the electors as per the last SIR in the State/UT, according to the release. The Commission also reviewed the status of appointment and training of DEOs, EROs, AEROs, BLOs and BLAs. (ANI)