Following its success in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has performed impressively in Kerala's local body elections. The party, which captured the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and two municipalities, now poses a challenge to the UDF and LDF.

After securing its first victory in the Lok Sabha elections through Suresh Gopi, the BJP managed to capture one corporation and two municipalities in Kerala. More importantly, the BJP was able to expand the contest to more areas and make things tougher for both the UDF and LDF. Although the Saffron party had been trying to win Kerala in recent years, the lotus's vote share had been declining.

However, by capturing the corporation in the capital city, the BJP seems to have gained more strength.

The Lotus that Bloomed in Thiruvananthapuram

The political wind that blew in favor of the UDF in other parts of Kerala blew alongside the BJP in Thiruvananthapuram. The CPI(M), which had been ruling with a simple majority for the last five terms and had dominated the corporation for over three decades, was reduced to 29 seats, while the BJP managed to win 50 seats. In 2020, secular-minded voters had managed to block the BJP's growth.

Even in UDF strongholds like Punnakkari, Pattam, and Vattiyoorkavu, where the BJP was likely to win, votes flowed from the UDF to the CPI(M). Even in BJP forts like Attukal and Kamaleswaram, traditional Congress votes went to LDF candidates. Therefore, the CPI(M) had a better victory in 2020 than in 2015. However, the results indicate that this time, voters felt there was no need to stop the BJP.

The BJP first discarded outdated, standard election formulas. The campaign was entirely focused on development. 'Vikasit Keralam' (Developed Kerala) was the main slogan. During the election campaign phase, the state president directly conducted 'Vikasit Charchas' (Development Discussions) mainly with voters in urban areas.

Two Promises that Gained Attention

Two of the BJP's promises for Thiruvananthapuram received a lot of attention. One was that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would unveil the corporation's development blueprint within 45 days of the council being sworn in. Additionally, the party president assured that the BJP council's first job would be to bring the corporation's services to the people's doorsteps for the first time.

The reason voters felt the BJP's promises were sincere was also due to the party's technology-based campaign. For the first time, voters were given voter slips with a QR code. It had two QR codes: one leading to a message from Rajeev Chandrasekhar and the other to a Google Map showing the way to the voter's booth. The results show that technology-based promises increased public trust.

The Growing BJP

Besides the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the BJP also made gains in the Palakkad and Thrippunithura municipalities. In the 53-ward Thrippunithura municipality, the BJP became the single largest party with a narrow majority of one seat. Winning 21 seats, the BJP pushed the ruling LDF to second place with 20 seats. Meanwhile, the UDF improved its position by winning 12 seats.

In Palakkad municipality too, the BJP is the single largest party. Although it won more seats, the administration hangs in the balance. Since it lacks a standalone majority, the BJP will not have enough numbers to rule if the LDF, UDF, and independents join hands. If that doesn't happen, the BJP will score a hat-trick in Palakkad municipality. Palakkad municipality has 53 wards. The BJP won in 25 wards, the UDF in 17, and the LDF in 8. Three independents also won, two of whom are LDF independents. Palakkad is the first municipality in Kerala where the BJP came to power. While the BJP won 15 seats in the 2015 election, it secured 28 seats in the 2020 election.

In 2020, the BJP had a total of 12 panchayats. This time, it has increased that number to 26. However, the BJP was unable to open its account in the block panchayat and district panchayat this time either. The loss of the Pandalam municipality, which it had been ruling, is also a setback for the party. The BJP will now prepare for the assembly elections with the confidence gained from the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency and the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.