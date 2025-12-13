PM said NDA’s win in Thiruvananthapuram is a watershed moment because it shows growing public trust in BJP’s development agenda in Kerala. NDA also won Munambam, it signals political shift in a state where the party has long struggled to gain ground.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured key wins in Kerala’s local body elections, including Munambam ward and the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call the result a 'watershed moment' in the state's politics. The Munambam victory comes amid a long-running waqf land dispute involving Christian families, while the Thiruvananthapuram result signals growing support for the BJP-led alliance in a state where it has traditionally struggled.

PM Modi expressed gratitude towards party workers after NDA's victory in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. He wrote on X:

NDA scores decisive win in Munambam

The NDA secured a strong victory in Munambam, located in Ernakulam district. The ward had earlier been held by the Congress, making this win significant for the BJP-led alliance.

Kerala BJP general secretary Anoop Antony Joseph called the result “historic”. In a post on social media, he said the Modi government and the BJP stood with the people of Munambam in their fight against the Waqf Board. He added that voters had now returned that support through the ballot.

Why Munambam matters

Munambam has been at the centre of protests and legal battles since 2019. That year, the Kerala Waqf Board declared more than 404 acres of land in the area as waqf property.

Around 500 families live on this land. Most of them are Christians. Many families say they have legal documents and have paid land tax for years. They fear eviction if the Waqf Board’s claim is upheld.

To protect their homes, residents formed the Munambam Land Protection Council and began protests that have continued for over 400 days.

The families have demanded that their revenue rights be restored. At one point, the government stopped accepting land tax from those living on the disputed land. This deepened fears that their ownership rights were being taken away.

The protest site became a symbol of resistance, drawing support from political leaders and civil society groups from across the country.

Court rulings shape election mood

The dispute took a major turn when the Kerala High Court ruled that the land in Munambam was not waqf property. This decision was seen as a big relief for the families and encouraged them to take part in the local elections.

Earlier, the residents had planned to boycott the polls as a sign of protest. After the High Court ruling, they changed their decision and voted.

However, the legal battle is not over. On Friday, the Supreme Court paused the High Court’s ruling and ordered status quo. This means the final ownership of the land is still undecided.

National attention and Waqf Amendment Act

The Munambam protests gained national attention earlier this year after the Centre passed the Waqf Amendment Bill. The new law increases the government’s role in regulating waqf properties.

Protesters said the issue showed how land claims by waqf boards can affect ordinary families. The NDA’s stance on the issue appears to have helped it gain support in Munambam.

Political impact in Kerala

The Munambam win is seen as a morale boost for the BJP in Kerala, a state where the party has struggled to make electoral gains. The result could help the NDA build momentum ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections.

The BJP is also leading in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, a seat represented in Parliament by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Counting of votes is still underway in districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram and Kottayam. Final results are expected later in the day.

The NDA's victory in Munambam reflects how a local land dispute has shaped political choices. While the court battle over the land continues, the election result sends a clear message of support from families who say they are fighting to protect their homes and rights.

