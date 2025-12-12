The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court has sentenced all six accused in the Kerala actress assault case to 20 years of imprisonment, stressing that the verdict is based solely on evidence.

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Thursday delivered a major verdict in the high-profile Kerala actress assault case, marking a significant moment in the long-running trial. Justice Honey M Varghese sentenced all six accused to 20 years of imprisonment, along with a fine of ₹50,000 each. The court emphasised that the judgment was based solely on evidence presented during the trial and was not influenced by public opinion or external pressure. The court also directed that the fine amount be paid to the survivor as compensation.

Court Sentences Six Accused to 20 Years

Justice Honey M Varghese announced the sentences for all six individuals found guilty in the case. Those convicted include first accused Sunil NS, widely known as Pulsar Suni; second accused Martin Antony; third accused B Manikandan; fourth accused VP Vijeesh; fifth accused H Salim, also known as Vadival Salim; and sixth accused Pradeep.

The court noted that while the offences proved against them could have attracted life imprisonment, the sentencing took into account their age, family backgrounds, and other mitigating factors.

Convictions Under IPC and IT Act

The court convicted the six accused under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 376D (gang rape), Section 366 (kidnapping a woman), Section 342 (wrongful confinement), Section 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty), Section 354B (use of criminal force with intent to disrobe), and Section 357 (criminal force). In addition to these charges, the accused were also found guilty of offences under the Information Technology Act.

Jail Time Already Served Considered

The court also reviewed the jail time already served by each accused during the trial. Pulsar Suni and Martin Antony had each spent seven years in custody, while B Manikandan and VP Vijeesh had served three and a half years. Vadival Salim and Pradeep had each undergone two years of imprisonment. Before announcing the sentence, the court heard the submissions of the accused, followed by detailed arguments from both the prosecution and the defence.

Eighth Accused Dileep Acquitted Earlier

The court recently acquitted actor Dileep, who was listed as the eighth accused in the case, stating that the evidence presented against him was insufficient to establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt.