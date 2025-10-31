Films like Manjummel Boys and Premalu are contenders for the popular appeal award. A final jury led by Prakash Raj is reviewing 36 shortlisted films from 128 entries.

Kochi: The announcement of the Kerala State Film Awards has been rescheduled to November 3 in Thrissur, following a change made to accommodate the jury chairman’s schedule. The film fraternity and fans are eagerly awaiting the results, especially with Mammootty emerging as a frontrunner for the Best Actor award. Mammootty faces strong competition from Asif Ali, who has delivered standout performances in Kishkindha Kaandam, Level Cross, and Adios Amigo. Asif’s consistent performances across genres have positioned him as one of the most versatile actors of the year. Mohanlal is also believed to be in the race for his performance in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban, while Tovino Thomas (Ajayante Randam Moshanam) and Vijayaraghavan (Kishkindha Kaandam) are also considered strong contenders.

36 Shortlisted Films

The Best Actress category too remains highly competitive. Performances by Shamla Hamsa in Feminichi Fathima, Sruthi Jayan and Meera Vasudev in Am Ah, and Nazriya Nazim in Sookshmadarshini are reportedly among the jury’s top picks. In the Best Film segment, several acclaimed titles are under consideration: including Brahmayugam, Feminichi Fathima, Am Ah, and Victoria. Popular hits such as Manjummel Boys, Premalu, and Kishkindha Kaandam are said to be frontrunners for the Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value award.

The seven-member final jury, chaired by veteran actor-filmmaker Prakash Raj, is reviewing 36 shortlisted films from 128 entries this year. The panel also includes dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi, playback singer Gayathri Ashokan, filmmaker Nithin Lukose, writer-screenwriter Santhosh Echikkanam, and directors Ranjan Pramod and Jibu Jacob. Meanwhile, the cinematic text jury is led by Madhu Eravankara, with A. Chandrasekhar and Vineetha Vijayan as members.