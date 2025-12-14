Kerala's first woman IPS officer R Sreelekha scored a big win in Thiruvananthapuram, fuelling speculation she could become the BJP's first mayor in the state capital.

BJP's victory in Thiruvananthapuram has triggered intense political chatter across Kerala, with one question dominating the discourse: Could R Sreelekha, Kerala’s first woman IPS officer, become the party’s first-ever Mayor of the state capital?

With just days remaining before she turns 65, Sreelekha has found herself under the political spotlight after securing a resounding win from the Sasthamangalam division of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Her victory comes on the back of a watershed moment for the BJP-led NDA, which snapped a 45-year streak of uninterrupted Left rule in the city during the recently concluded local body elections.

Vote counting for the two-phase polls, held earlier this week, was completed on Saturday. According to news agency PTI, of the 101 wards in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 50 seats, while the CPI(M)-led LDF secured 29, the Congress-led UDF won 19, and two seats went to independent candidates.

Capitalising on this historic breakthrough, the BJP-led NDA has projected Sreelekha as its face for the mayoral post — a crucial ambition for the party as it mounts an aggressive political push in a state traditionally dominated by Congress and Left coalitions.

Speaking to reporters after her victory, Sreelekha expressed gratitude to the electorate. "I have come to know that no candidate has secured such a lead in the Sasthamangalam ward before....we thank the people for the verdict,” she said.

When asked about the possibility of becoming Mayor, she said, "The party would decide on the matter."

Who is R Sreelekha?

Born and raised in Thiruvananthapuram, Sreelekha scripted history in January 1987 by becoming Kerala’s first woman IPS officer. Her distinguished career stretched over three decades, during which she led police units across multiple districts and served in key institutions including the CBI, Kerala Crime Branch, Vigilance, Fire Force, Motor Vehicles Department, and the Prison Department.

In 2017, she became Kerala’s first woman Director General of Police. She retired in December 2020, after more than 33 years of public service.

Post-retirement, Sreelekha has frequently remained in the public eye, particularly for her controversial remarks alleging that actor Dileep was falsely implicated in the 2017 actress sexual assault case. She also sparked debate by questioning the delay in filing a sexual harassment complaint against expelled Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil.

Sreelekha formally joined the BJP in October 2024, stating that she was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "After taking the oath as a police officer, I never had any political thoughts and had worked without any political bias," she said.