A CPM-linked regional leader’s electoral victory in Kerala’s Malappuram district has been overshadowed by a storm of outrage after he delivered a victory speech laced with deeply misogynistic remarks.

A CPM-linked regional leader’s electoral victory in Kerala’s Malappuram district has been overshadowed by a storm of outrage after he delivered a victory speech including deeply misogynistic remarks. Saed Ali Majeed, who won in Thennela Panchayat by a margin of just 47 votes, sparked controversy while addressing his supporters. Majeed, in his speech, made offensive comments targeting women, suggesting that women brought into families through marriage should not be “presented before strangers” merely to secure votes, capture a ward, or defeat him. He went further, implying that women exist solely to sleep with their husbands - remarks that have drawn sharp condemnation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Majeed referred to a recent video released by the president of the Women’s League, the women’s wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and dismissed calls for restraint in political discourse. “If you are in politics, even the Thangals of Panakkad would be spoken about. Only those who have the guts to listen may enter this field. Otherwise, they should be able to stay home as housewives,” he said.

The comments have triggered widespread criticism, with many accusing the leader of reinforcing regressive attitudes toward women under the guise of political bravado.

Majeed had reportedly stepped down as CPM local secretary to contest the election as an independent candidate. Despite the backlash now engulfing his victory, he managed to secure 666 votes, narrowly defeating his IUML rival by 47 votes.