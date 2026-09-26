A family in Kannur has filed a police complaint against their neighbor. They allege the neighbor broke into their house, assaulted a young woman, and then set the house on fire. The Kannanalloor police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Kottiyam: A family has filed a police complaint alleging that their neighbor broke into their house, assaulted a young woman, and set the property on fire. Sajeena and her family, who live on government land in Cheriyakonam under the Kannanalloor police limits, approached the cops with this shocking claim.

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Sajeena lives in the house with her widowed daughter and three grandchildren. According to the complaint, the neighbor attacked Sajeena's daughter. When the young woman screamed and ran outside to escape the assault, the accused allegedly set their house on fire.

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By the time the fire brigade arrived from Kundara, the house was completely gutted. Local residents rushed to the spot and tried to put out the flames, but they could not save the house. Sajeena said they lost everything in the fire, including household items, clothes, and the children's school books. The Kannanalloor police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.