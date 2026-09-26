A 33-year-old man named Antony Varghese was stabbed to death by his friend in Alappuzha. The police arrested his friend Afsal in connection with the murder. A heated argument during a drinking session led to the fatal stabbing.

Alappuzha: A drinking session ended in tragedy when a man was stabbed to death by his friend following a heated argument. The victim, 33-year-old Antony Varghese (also known as Unni), lived at Palace Vadassery Mappilaparambil house in Alappuzha. The murder happened after Antony threw a stone at his friend, which provoked the attack. South Police arrested Antony's friend Afsal, a resident of Zachariah Bazaar in Alappuzha. This shocking incident took place on Friday night.

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Young men regularly gather at night to drink near the Chungam bridge, where debris from an old auditorium is dumped. Antony and Afsal were drinking together at this spot when an argument broke out. Antony threw a stone at Afsal during the fight. Afsal got provoked and stabbed Antony in the stomach with a knife.

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The injured Antony stayed at the spot through the night. Locals saw him talking to people walking by around 6:10 AM on Saturday. A nearby shopkeeper came to open his stall later and found a man lying in a critical condition in the empty plot. He immediately called the Fire Force and the police. Antony was still alive when the rescue team arrived. They rushed him to the General Hospital, but he did not survive. Police confirmed that Antony Varghese was an accused in several previous assault cases.