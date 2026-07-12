The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results for its weekly lottery draw. Participants can now check the complete list of winning numbers on official channels. Ticket holders are advised to carefully verify their numbers against the published results.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has officially announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-63 weekly lottery draw held on Sunday, July 12, at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. Thousands of participants across the state can now check the complete list of winning numbers and prize categories released by the department.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Samrudhi lottery is one of Kerala's popular weekly lottery schemes, offering participants the opportunity to win substantial cash prizes across multiple categories. The draw was conducted under the supervision of authorised officials, ensuring a transparent and fair selection process in accordance with the department's established guidelines.

Also Read: Kerala Samrudhi SM-63 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details

Ticket holders are advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully against the officially published results before initiating the prize claim process. Winners should cross-check the lottery number, series and prize category using the official result released by the Kerala State Lotteries Department to avoid any confusion.

The complete list of winning numbers, including the first prize, consolation prize and all other prize categories, has now been released.

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-63 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: MJ915134

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 915134

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: MG924174

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: MK297049

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 0298, 0844, 1997, 4057, 4189, 4777, 4789, 4948, 5005, 5036, 5558, 6267, 6413, 6454, 8046, 8184, 8428, 8925, 9329

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 0550, 1596, 2130, 4788, 5018, 9761

6th Prize – Rs 1000: TBA

7th Prize – Rs 500: TBA

8th Prize - Rs 200: TBA

9th Prize – Rs 100: TBA

Those holding winning tickets must preserve the original ticket in good condition, as damaged or tampered tickets may not be accepted during verification. Prize winners should also sign the reverse side of their tickets immediately and keep them safely until the claim process is completed.

Smaller prize amounts can generally be claimed through authorised lottery agents or designated retailers, while winners of higher-value prizes must submit the original ticket, valid identity proof, passport-size photographs and other prescribed documents at the respective district lottery offices or the Directorate of State Lotteries within the stipulated claim period.

Lottery participants are encouraged to rely only on the official results published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department and avoid unverified information circulating on social media or unofficial websites.

As always, winners are advised to complete the verification process promptly and follow the official claim procedure to ensure a smooth and hassle-free prize settlement. The Kerala State Lotteries Department will process eligible prize claims after verifying the authenticity of the winning tickets and the required supporting documents.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-761 Result OUT: Rs 1 Crore Winner, Full Winners List Here