In a shocking incident in Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram, a father and son were kidnapped and brutally attacked. The victims, Anil Kumar and his son Achu from Vadaserikonam, were held captive in an unfinished house in a secluded, forested area and thrashed by their abductors.

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have launched an extensive manhunt for a group of assailants who allegedly kidnapped a father and son from Varkala’s Vadaserikonam area and attempted to murder them in a chilling, premeditated attack.

The victims, Anil Kumar, 53, and his 20-year-old son Achu, were reportedly abducted by the accused and taken to an unfinished house in Nagaroor, located in a secluded and forested stretch. According to police sources, the duo was held captive inside the building, where they were brutally assaulted for hours before being abandoned by the attackers.

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Investigators who examined the site uncovered disturbing details that point to careful planning. One of the rooms in the structure had been modified to be nearly soundproof, with glass installations resembling a recording studio setup. Officials believe this was intentionally done to prevent any cries for help from being heard outside, despite the house being in a remote and overgrown area.

The victims, who managed to survive the ordeal, later alerted authorities, leading to the registration of a case. Police have collected evidence from the scene and are working to identify and apprehend those involved.

Officials suspect that the attack may have been driven by personal enmity, though all angles are being probed. Surveillance footage from nearby areas and mobile phone records are also being examined as part of the investigation.

The incident has sparked concern among local residents, with calls for stricter vigilance in isolated areas. Police have assured that the accused will be brought to justice soon.

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