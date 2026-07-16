A four-man gang's shocking method of fishing has been busted in Kozhikode. They were poisoning the Chethupalam stream, a part of the Chaliyar river, to kill and collect thousands of fish, which they would then sell in other areas.

Kozhikode: Police have arrested a four-member gang for a shocking crime: poisoning the Chaliyar river to catch fish. This dangerous method was severely damaging the river's ecosystem. The Feroke police took action after getting a complaint from local residents.

The gang's target was the Chethupalam stream, a tributary of the Chaliyar. They would dump a deadly poison into the water. Once thousands of fish died and floated up, they'd scoop them up with nets. Their business model was to sell this poisoned catch in faraway places.

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The gang usually operated at night during the monsoon season. The strong river currents at this time helped the poison spread quickly and also helped them make a quick getaway. Locals had tried to catch them several times before but were unsuccessful. However, this past Tuesday, residents organised a watch and tried to nab the four-man team. Realising they were cornered, three of them swam away and escaped. But the locals managed to catch one man and handed him over to the police. During questioning, he spilled the beans on his partners, which led the police to the other accused.

The police have arrested Murshid, a native of Muthuvallur in Malappuram; Mohammed Anees from Areekode; and Hamsa and Abdul Jaleel, both from Edavannappara. They will be questioned further before being produced in court.

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