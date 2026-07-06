The Kerala State Lotteries Department will conduct the Bhagyathara BT-61 draw on July 6. This popular, government-run weekly lottery offers multiple prize categories, with official results to be announced later. Participants are advised to verify winning numbers only through official channels and keep their tickets safe.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department is set to conduct the Bhagyathara BT-61 lottery draw on July 6, with thousands of ticket holders eagerly awaiting the official results. The weekly government-run lottery is among the most popular in Kerala, offering participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes through a transparent draw process.

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The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of Kerala State Lottery officials. As per the schedule, the draw is expected to begin in the afternoon, after which the complete list of winning ticket numbers will be published on the department's official channels.

This week's Bhagyathara BT-61 lottery features multiple prize categories, including the coveted first prize, followed by second, third, consolation and several lower-tier prizes. The structured prize system gives ticket holders multiple opportunities to win.

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Participants are advised to keep their lottery tickets safe and verify the winning numbers only through the official results released by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The final prize list will include all winning ticket numbers across various prize slabs.

Winners should carefully cross-check their ticket details before claiming any prize. Those winning higher-value amounts will be required to submit the original ticket along with valid identity proof, PAN details and bank account information while completing the claim process. Prize money is subject to applicable taxes and other statutory deductions as per government rules.

The Kerala State Lottery is one of India's oldest and most trusted government-operated lottery systems, conducting weekly draws under strict supervision. Its transparent procedures and consistent prize structure have made it a popular choice among lottery enthusiasts across the state.

The Bhagyathara BT-61 results will be declared later today. Ticket holders are advised to stay updated through the official Kerala State Lotteries website or other authorised platforms and avoid relying on unverified information circulating online.

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