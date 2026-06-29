The Kerala State Lotteries Department will conduct its Bhagyathara BT-60 draw on June 29 at 3 pm in Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery features a top prize of Rs 1 crore and numerous other cash awards. Participants should verify winning numbers through official sources like the Kerala Government Gazette, which is the final authority.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department is set to conduct the Bhagyathara BT-60 lottery draw on Monday, June 29, with participants across the state eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winning numbers. The draw is scheduled to begin at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The official winning numbers are expected to be published shortly after the draw concludes.

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The Bhagyathara BT-60 lottery offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore, making it one of the most popular weekly lottery draws in Kerala. Apart from the jackpot, the lottery includes a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, consolation prizes, and several other prize categories worth Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100.

Once the draw is completed, participants should verify their ticket numbers only through the official Kerala State Lotteries Department results or the Kerala Government Gazette. In case of any discrepancy between online results and the gazette notification, the gazette will be treated as the final authority.

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Prize winners must preserve their original lottery tickets carefully and follow the prescribed claim process. Winners claiming major prizes will be required to submit the original ticket, valid identity proof, PAN details and other supporting documents within the stipulated time. Taxes applicable under government rules will be deducted before the prize amount is disbursed.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has also advised participants to purchase tickets only from authorised sellers and avoid relying on unofficial sources for results. The Bhagyathara BT-60 draw continues the state's long-running weekly lottery system, which has remained one of India's oldest government-operated lottery programmes. The winning numbers will be updated after the draw concludes, and participants are advised to keep their tickets handy to verify the results.

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