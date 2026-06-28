The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the Samrudhi SM-61 lottery results on June 28, 2026. The draw is scheduled for 3 pm, with multiple cash prize categories available. Participants are advised to check the official results on the department's channels after the announcement.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department is set to announce the Samrudhi SM-61 lottery results today, June 28, 2026. Thousands of participants across Kerala are eagerly awaiting the weekly draw, which offers multiple cash prizes across different winning categories. The official draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, following the department's standard procedures.

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The draw is scheduled to begin at 3 pm, while the official list of winning numbers is expected to be published shortly after the announcement. Ticket holders can verify their results through the Kerala State Lotteries Department's official channels once the draw concludes.

The Samrudhi lottery features several prize categories, including the first, second and third prizes, along with multiple lower-tier rewards and consolation prizes for eligible ticket holders. The complete prize structure and winning ticket numbers will be released after the draw is completed.

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Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully against the officially published results before claiming any prize. The Kerala State Lotteries Department recommends relying only on official notifications and authorised publications to avoid misinformation or fraudulent claims.

Winners must preserve their original lottery tickets in good condition, as damaged or altered tickets may not be accepted for prize claims. Those winning prizes above the prescribed amount must submit the original ticket along with valid identity proof and other required documents within the deadline specified by the department. Applicable taxes will be deducted from prize money as per government regulations.

The Kerala Lottery is among India's most popular state-run lottery schemes, conducting regular weekly draws that attract thousands of participants. The proceeds generated through lottery ticket sales contribute to various welfare and development initiatives undertaken by the Kerala government.

The official Samrudhi SM-61 winning numbers, first-prize ticket and complete result list will be updated once the draw is completed later today. Until then, participants are encouraged to keep their tickets ready and check only the official results after the announcement.

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