The Kerala State Lotteries Department has declared the Samrudhi SM-61 lottery results for June 28, 2026. The draw, held in Thiruvananthapuram, announced winners across multiple prize categories. Ticket holders should verify their numbers using official sources.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has officially declared the Samrudhi SM-61 lottery results for Sunday, June 28, 2026. The weekly draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, where the winning ticket numbers across various prize categories were announced in the presence of officials.

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Thousands of participants across Kerala eagerly awaited the outcome of the draw, which is one of the state's popular weekly lottery schemes. Ticket holders can now verify their numbers against the officially published results to determine whether they have won a prize.

Also Read: Kerala Samrudhi SM-61 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details

The first prize winner of the Samrudhi SM-61 draw will receive the top cash award announced for this week's lottery, while winners have also been declared for the second, third and multiple lower-tier prize categories. In addition to the major prizes, eligible ticket holders may also qualify for consolation prizes as per the rules prescribed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-61 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: TBA

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with.

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: TBA

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: TBA

4th Prize – Rs 5000: TBA

5th Prize – Rs 2000: TBA

6th Prize – Rs 1000: TBA

7th Prize – Rs 500: TBA

8th Prize - Rs 200: TBA

9th Prize – Rs 100: TBA

Participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official result list before claiming any prize. The department recommends checking the gazette notification or the official Kerala Lottery results published through authorised channels to avoid misinformation.

Prize winners must preserve the original lottery ticket in good condition, as damaged, mutilated or altered tickets may not be accepted during the verification process. Those claiming higher prize amounts must submit the original ticket along with valid identity proof, passport-sized photographs and other supporting documents within the time frame specified by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

As per government regulations, applicable taxes and statutory deductions will be made before prize money is disbursed. Winners are also encouraged to keep photocopies of their tickets and claim documents until the entire verification process is completed.

The Kerala Lottery remains one of India's most successful state-run lottery programmes, with regular weekly draws attracting thousands of participants. Besides offering substantial prize money, the lottery contributes significantly to various welfare and developmental initiatives undertaken by the Kerala government through revenue generated from ticket sales.

Participants who have purchased Samrudhi SM-61 tickets are advised to verify the complete list of winning numbers using only official sources before initiating the prize claim process.

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