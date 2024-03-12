Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Aster Medcity successfully completes 250 robotic ortho surgeries

    Aster Medcity has marked a significant milestone by completing 250 robotic knee replacement surgeries this year. Dr Vijaya Mohan, Senior Consultant of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery commented that this achievement is a recognition of Aster Medicity's continuous efforts to provide the best orthopedic treatment.

    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

    Aster Medcity has marked a significant milestone by completing 250 robotic knee replacement surgeries. This achievement was achieved within a year by the Center for Excellence in Orthopedics and Rheumatology department. To celebrate this feat, a special gathering was organized on the Aster Medcity campus, bringing together individuals who have undergone successful surgery. The program was inaugurated by Loknath Behra, MD of Kochi Metro Rail Limited and former DGP of the state.

    Dr. Vijaya Mohan, Senior Consultant of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery, commented that this achievement is a recognition of Aster Medcity's continuous efforts to provide the best orthopedic treatment.

    Those who gathered in the program participated in various competitions, including decathlon, golf, and darts. The ramp walk by knee survivors and their doctors was a special sight.

    The three-day Ortho Robot Expo also concluded in connection with the event. The program showcased state-of-the-art robots utilized in knee replacement surgery, serving as a highlight for attendees. 

    Medical professionals and the general public gained valuable insights and new knowledge from the expo. The discussions focused on the significant role of robots in enhancing surgical precision and expediting recovery from various diseases. This event provided a platform for understanding the latest advancements in medical technology and their potential impact on patient care and outcomes.

     The Aster Medicity in Kochi has been listed among the best hospitals in India as per the survey conducted by The Week in collaboration with Hansa Research. The hospital secured the top position in the category of growing multi-specialty hospitals across the country. Notably, Aster Medcity also claimed the first position in the overall list of the top 24 hospitals in India.

