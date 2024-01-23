Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Assistant Public Prosecutor commits suicide over alleged mental torture by office colleague; details

    The relatives claimed that Aneeshya has faced brutal work-related mental torture in her office. The Paravur police got the diary, which stated that she faced severe neglect and mental pressure at the workplace.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

    Kollam: An Assistant Public Prosecutor, S. Aneeshya, committed suicide on January 21, 2024 in Kollam. The suicide happened after writing a farewell note and posting a status on social media. The relatives claimed that Aneeshya has faced brutal work-related mental torture in her office. The Paravur police got the diary, which stated that she faced severe neglect and mental pressure at the workplace.

    Meanwhile, more information was revealed during the investigation. The police found that she was threatened by a lawyer. The police also obtained a 50-page diary containing crucial information. The threat was made against the Public prosecutor. He threatened by saying "Our party is ruling. The right to information should be withdrawn." The lawyer also said that she would be transferred to Kasaragod and would not be allowed to work there. Aneeshya became mentally exhausted after the threat.  Meanwhile, as part of the investigation, the police will conduct another inspection at Aneeshya's house today.

    An audio recording of Aneeshya has surfaced, revealing that the superior publicly disclosed a confidential report, leading to humiliation. The recording alleged that those who were not working diligently were encouraged, while those who were dedicated were subjected to mental torture. Additionally, a leaked WhatsApp message from Aneeshya to her friends further adds to the complexity of the situation, providing insight into the challenges she faced in her professional environment.

    Currently, the police have registered Aneeshya's death as unnatural. Aneeshya was married to Mavelikkara Sessions Court Judge Ajithkumar, and theirs was a love marriage. The couple has a daughter who is currently a Plus One student. Following the post-mortem, Aneeshya's body was cremated on the premises of their house

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 1:09 PM IST
